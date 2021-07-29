On the occasion of International Tiger Day 2021, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an important message with his followers on Instagram regarding tiger conservation. Tendulkar also posted a few throwback pictures on Instagram from his Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve visit, along with a short clip. "Always a treat to witness these magnificent big cats in the wild. We have to do all that it takes to protect them as the existence of our jungles depends on them," Tendulkar captioned his post.

Fans of the legendary India batsman were also pleased with his initiative.

Responding to the post, a fan said, "Sachin Tendulkar continuing his good work off the field as well."

"It is so good to see... A celebrity like you caring about Tiger conservation and inspiring and educating your followers about the same," another wrote.

"The Big Cats are among the most endangered animals in the world. And, I think it's high time we do something about it. The extinction of the Tigers will further disbalance the ecosystem as they play their own crucial role on this planet," read a comment on the post.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who is known for his wildlife photography skills, also marked the occasion by sharing a snap of a tiger on his official Instagram handle.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also celebrated International Tigers Day by sharing a note on Twitter.

Target Achieved



Doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation.



Home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states



Visit & Discover! #InternationalTigerDay https://t.co/Jiyp6Tywe4 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 29, 2021

International Tiger Day is observed on July 29 to create awareness about tiger conservation.