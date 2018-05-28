 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Injured Wriddhiman Saha A Doubt For India vs Afghanistan Test

Updated: 28 May 2018 21:45 IST

Wriddhiman Saha's injury will be assessed by a specialist doctor and the BCCI medical team who will then recommend a future course of action.

Injured Wriddhiman Saha A Doubt For India vs Afghanistan Test
Wriddhiman Saha could miss India vs Afghanistan one-off Test due to a thumb injury. © AFP

Wriddhiman Saha's participation in the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test has been thrown into doubt after the Indian wicketkeeper suffered a thumb injury during SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on May 25. Saha's injury will be assessed by a specialist doctor and the BCCI medical team who will then recommend a future course of action. "To determine the future course of injury management, Mr Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," a BCCI media statement read.

Saha is the only recognised wicketkeeper in India's squad for the five-day affair in Bengaluru starting June 14. If the Bengal keeper fails to recover in time for the game, Dinesh Karthik or Parthiv Patel might get a call up.

Saha, 33, had a poor IPL managing just 122 runs in 10 innings at an average of 15.25. Behind the stumps also, the otherwise highly-rated keeper looked shaky at times, dropping a few catches during the course of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

Saha had to return home from South Africa as well due to an injury he picked up during the first Test at Cape Town.

After the Afghanistan Test, India's next five-day assignment will be during the all-important tour of England, where the Virat Kohli-led team will play five Tests.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sunrisers Hyderabad Wriddhiman Saha Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wridhimann Saha a doubt for one-off Test vs Afghanistan
  • Saha injured his finger during IPL Qualifier 2
  • India vs Afghanistan Test will be held in Bengaluru starting June 14
Related Articles
Injured Wriddhiman Saha A Doubt For India vs Afghanistan Test
Injured Wriddhiman Saha A Doubt For India vs Afghanistan Test
IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Have Replacements To Fill David Warner
IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Have Replacements To Fill David Warner's Void, Says Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha Smashes 20-Ball Century In Local T20 Match
Wriddhiman Saha Smashes 20-Ball Century In Local T20 Match
Wriddhiman Saha Not Thinking About IPL 2018, Focussed On Getting Fully Fit
Wriddhiman Saha Not Thinking About IPL 2018, Focussed On Getting Fully Fit
India vs South Africa: Injured Wriddhiman Saha Out, Dinesh Karthik Roped In For 3rd Test
India vs South Africa: Injured Wriddhiman Saha Out, Dinesh Karthik Roped In For 3rd Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.