India's tour to Australia received a go-ahead from Australian government on Thursday. Team India will travel to Australia later this year. Indian players who are in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Indian Premier League, will travel from Dubai and complete their mandatory quarantine period in Sydney. India are scheduled to play four Tests, three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals in Australia. The tour will get underway with a three-match ODI series, starting November 27. All the ODI matches will be played in Sydney and the teams will travel to Canberra for the first T20I of the three-match series. They will be back in Sydney for the remainder of the T20I series.

The first Test, starting on December 17, will be a day-night contest which will be played in Adelaide. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the boxing day Test, with Adelaide as a back up venue.

Sydney and Brisbane will host the last two Test matches.

The New South Wales government approved the quarantine protocols on Thursday.

Wives and girlfriends of cricketers will not be allowed to travel with the team.

For the ongoing IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket had given franchises the responsibility to take a call on wives being allowed to travel to the UAE.

The last time Team India traveled to Australia for a full-fledged tour, they created history by registering their first-ever Test series win Down Under.

India won the four-match Test series 2-1 and took home the three-match ODI series after losing the first game in 2019.

Australia got the better of India in the shortest format by sweeping the series, 2-0.