India's Bowling "Fantastic" But Their Spinners Struggle In Australia, Says Ricky Ponting

Updated: 03 December 2019 15:59 IST

Ricky Ponting reckons Australia's bowling attack is better than the current Indian bowling as Australians are better suited in different conditions.

India recently registered a 2-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh. © AFP

Cricketing great Ricky Ponting reckons Australia's bowling attack is better than the current Indian bowling as Australians are better suited in different conditions and that is why he has to pick them over the Indian bowling line-up. "I am taking ours every day of the week," Ponting was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au. "India's is fantastic; (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami have been amazing for the last couple of years and then you put Umesh Yadav into the equation with Ishant Sharma, they've got some very, very good fast bowlers. And when you put (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja in there, their attack is very good." he added.

"But their spinners struggle more in Australia, Nathan Lyon has a much better record in Australia than the Indian spinners have. And I love the variation we have with Mitchell Starc in the line-up; that left-armer just provides a little bit of something different. And he's bowling as well as I've ever seen him, so there are some even better signs for this Australian attack," he expressed.

Australia had thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in the just concluded Test series to win all their Day-Night Test for the sixth time in a row.

Highlights
  • Ponting reckons Australia's bowling attack is better than India's
  • He claimed Australians are better suited in different conditions
  • Australia thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in the just concluded Test series
