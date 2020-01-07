 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Indian Women's Squad For T20I Tri-Series Against Australia, England To Be Announced On January 12

Updated: 07 January 2020 15:34 IST

The tri-series involving India, England and Australia begins in Canberra on January 31.

Indian Women
ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held next month in Australia. © Instagram

The Indian women's team for the crucial tri-series in Australia and the probables for the subsequent T20 World Cup Down Under will be picked in Mumbai on Sunday. The tri-series involving India, England and Australia begins in Canberra on January 31. The teams will play each other twice before the final. The tournament will also give a clear picture on where the Indian team stands ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning February 21 when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad takes on hosts and four-time champions in Sydney. England and Australia are the two most decorated teams in women's cricket.

"The tri-series will be an important one. It will tell us if the girls can compete against the very best (Australia and England). Most of the players select themselves so don't expect a surprise. In all likelihood, the team that features in the tri-series will be the team that plays the T20 World Cup," a BCCI official told PTI.

India were in the middle of a six-match losing streak in 2019 before they beat South Africa 3-1 at home in October and the West Indies 5-0 in an away series.

The performances of India A players during last month's tour of Australia will be taken into consideration before the Hemlata Kala-led selection panel announces the squad for the tri-series and probables for the T20 World Cup.

The selectors will have to pick the final-15 one month before the mega event.

Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma, who is also playing at the highest level, impressed in Australia during the A tour, scoring a 78-ball 124 in a 50-over game.

Since there is no Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in place, the same set of selectors are likely to pick the T20 World Cup squad after naming the team for the tri-series on Sunday. Once the CAC is formed, it will pick the new selection panel.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women Australia Women Australia Women England Women England Women Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian women's team for tri-series in Australia will be picked on Jan 12
  • The tri-series involving India, England and Australia begins on Jan 31
  • ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held next month in Australia
Related Articles
Smriti Mandhana Named In ICC Women
Smriti Mandhana Named In ICC Women's ODI, T20 Teams Of The Year
Sachin Tendulkar Leads Birthday Wishes For Mithali Raj
Sachin Tendulkar Leads Birthday Wishes For Mithali Raj
India Women vs West Indies Women: India Women Complete T20I Whitewash Against West Indies Women
India Women vs West Indies Women: India Women Complete T20I Whitewash Against West Indies Women
West Indies Women vs India Women: India Beat West Indies In 4th T20I To Inch Closer To Series Clean Sweep
West Indies Women vs India Women: India Beat West Indies In 4th T20I To Inch Closer To Series Clean Sweep
West Indies Women vs India Women: India Thrash West Indies By Seven Wickets In Third T20I To Take Unassailable Lead
West Indies Women vs India Women: India Thrash West Indies By Seven Wickets In Third T20I To Take Unassailable Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.