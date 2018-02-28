 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian, Inspired By Movie, Puts Up Billboards To Mark Her Return

Updated: 28 February 2018 12:55 IST

Serena Williams, 36, has not played a full WTA tournament since missing most of 2017 due to the birth of her daughter.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams will make her return at BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. © Instagram

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has splashed out on four giant billboards to mark the tennis star's return to tournament play in California next week. Ohanian, borrowing a tactic at the centre of Oscar-nominated movie "Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing Missouri", delighted Serena after the giant adverts appeared on the motorway heading to the desert city of Indian Wells. The first three billboards, which also feature images of the couple's baby daughter, spell out the message, "Greatest Momma Of All Time". A fourth billboard reads: "Serena Williams - G.M.O.A.T - Alexis Jr + Sr."

In an Instagram post, Ohanian revealed he had designed and paid for the ads himself.

"These just went up alongside I-10 into Palm Springs," Ohanian wrote. "I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself with some help from Jr," he added.

Serena was bowled over by the gesture. "Literally am crying," she wrote in a comment under Ohanian's Instagram post. "This is so sweet. I love you."

Serena, 36, has not played a full WTA tournament since missing most of 2017 due to the birth of her daughter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion played in a Fed Cup game for the United States earlier this month and will return at next week's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Topics : Serena Williams Tennis Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Serena's husband put up four giant billboards to mark her return
  • Alexis Ohanian said that he had designed and paid for the ads himself
  • Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion
Related Articles
Roger Federer Becomes Most Decorated Laureus Winner
Roger Federer Becomes Most Decorated Laureus Winner
I Almost Died After Giving Birth To My Daughter, Says Serena Williams
I Almost Died After Giving Birth To My Daughter, Says Serena Williams
Fed Cup: Rusty Serena Williams Puts On Brave Face After Comeback Defeat
Fed Cup: Rusty Serena Williams Puts On Brave Face After Comeback Defeat
United States Off To Strong Start In Fed Cup Defence As Serena Williams Awaits Return
United States Off To Strong Start In Fed Cup Defence As Serena Williams Awaits Return
Serena Williams Ready For Comeback After
Serena Williams Ready For Comeback After 'Ups And Downs'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.