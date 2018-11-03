 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Parts Ways With Kings 11 Punjab, Announces News On Twitter

Updated: 03 November 2018 20:46 IST

Virender Sehwag, who was the mentor of the Kings XI Punjab, has ended his association with the IPL team.

Virender Sehwag Parts Ways With Kings 11 Punjab, Announces News On Twitter
Virender Sehwag has parted ways with Kings XI Punjab. © BCCI

Virender Sehwag has ended his association with Indian Premier League (IPL) Kings XI Punjab, the former India opener announced on Saturday evening. Sehwag was appointed appointed by Kings XI Punjab as the mentor of the team before the start of the 2016. Sehwag spent two seasons with KXIP as a player following which he was with the team as a mentor for three years before ending his association on Saturday. Sehwag broke the news on Twitter, saying that "all good things must come to an end".

"All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead," the former India opener tweeted.

Sehwag's decision to quit Punjab comes at the back of as season where he reportedly got into a spat with co-owner Preity Zinta. 

According to reports in the Indian media, there was a fall-out between the two after Punjab's loss to Rajasthan Royals.

However, the Bollywood star made a passionate defence and quashed the reports, saying that "a conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I'm a Villian."

Despite some impressive buys and brilliant start to the season under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin, Punjab failed to keep the consistency in the second part of the 2018 season and finally finished in second-last place with six wins and eight losses in 14 matches.

Punjab had won their opening five matches out of six and it seemed that Punjab will finally break a string of poor performances over the years to qualify for the playoffs.

But an extraordinary fall from grace saw them losing seven off their next eight matches to finish just two points above bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils.
 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Kings XI Punjab Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag ends his association with Kings XI Punjab
  • Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to announce the news
  • Virender Sehwag was the mentor for the Kings XI Punjab team
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Achieve This Feat, Virender Sehwag Lauds Him
Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Achieve This Feat, Virender Sehwag Lauds Him
Virender Sehwag Birthday: Harbhajan Singh Compares Former India Opener To Legendary Windies Batsman
Virender Sehwag Birthday: Harbhajan Singh Compares Former India Opener To Legendary Windies Batsman
Anil Kumble Birthday: Wishes Pour In As Legendary Spinner Turns 48
Anil Kumble Birthday: Wishes Pour In As Legendary Spinner Turns 48
Virender Sehwag Points Out Sachin Tendulkar Of Pakistan Cricket Team
Virender Sehwag Points Out Sachin Tendulkar Of Pakistan Cricket Team
Don
Don't Compare Prithvi Shaw To "Genius" Virender Sehwag: Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.