Shane Warne's Suspense Tweet Fuels Talk Of Rajasthan Royals Reunion

Updated: 06 February 2018 14:13 IST

As a player, the 2011 edition of the cash-rich league was the legendary leg-spinner's last. During his four seasons with Rajasthan Royals, Shane Warne picked up over 50 wickets.

Shane Warne announced his IPL retirement in 2011. © BCCI

Former Australia captain Shane Warne's tweet on Sunday fueled talk of his return to the Indian Premier League (RR) with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Warne, who coached and captained the Royals to their first and only IPL title, said he was looking forward to making a big announcement this week. "Looking forward to making an announcement to you guys this week which I'm very excited about & yes it involves the #IPL2018," he tweeted. As a player, the 2011 edition of the cash-rich league was the legendary leg-spinner's last. During his four seasons with Rajasthan, Warne picked up over 50 wickets.

Fans and followers of Warne felt he was hinting at a return to the Royals camp either as a coach or mentor.

After having retained Australian captain Steve Smith, Rajasthan picked up some quality players at the two-day IPL auction last month.

Rajasthan made England all-rounder Ben Stokes the most expensive player at 2017 auction. They also bought Jadev Unadkat for Rs 11.50 crore, the costliest Indian player this year.

Karnataka all-rounder Gowtham Krishnappa earned himself a massive payday on Day 2 as Rajasthan shelled out a whopping Rs 6.20 crore for him. Given that his base price was Rs 20 lakh, the 29-year-old hit a day dirt with a deal 31 times that value.

Rajasthan will mark their return to the 11th edition of the IPL after serving a two-year suspension. Steve Smith is expected to lead the side this term.

Highlights
  • Warne retired from the IPL in 2011
  • Warne captained RR to a title win in 2008
  • Warne tweeted about the IPL on Sunday
