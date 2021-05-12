Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) youngster Mohammed Azharuddeen took to social media to post a photo with skipper Virat Kohli. In the photo, which was posted on Instagram, the India captain can be seen signing an autograph on a jersey for the 27-year-old. In his post, Azharuddeen also revealed that he is going "to get this jersey framed". Azharudden is known to be a fan of Virat Kohli, and had also earlier posted a photo with the RCB captain and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Here is the photo:

Azharuddeen was roped in by RCB during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction in February. His debut season in the franchise tournament was cut short due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

IPL 2021 began on April 9 and was postponed on May 4, after the tournament also saw a rise in cases.

Some of the notable cases were Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji from Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier also fell victim to the dreaded virus.

RCB were third when IPL 2021 was postponed by the BCCI. The Kohli-led outfit registered 10 points from seven games, behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) and second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai Indians (MI) occupied the other playoff spot.

Promoted

Despite having performed well in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Azharuddeen did not feature in any matches for RCB in IPL 2021.

He is known for smashing the second-fastest ton in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, which he reached in 37 balls.