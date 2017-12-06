Indian Premier League: Path Cleared For MS Dhoni's Return To Chennai Super Kings

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season is now just a formality with the IPL Governing Council announced on Wednesday that CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR), who return to the IPL after two-year suspensions, will be allowed to retain three players each from among those who played for them in the 2015 season. "The player pool available for CSK and RR for retention/RTM (Right to Match during player auction) will be the players who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of RPS (rising Pune Supergiant and GL (Gujarat Lions) squads in IPL 2017," the council said in a release.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council along with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) met in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss IPL Player retention policy, salary cap, player regulations and other related issues," the release stated.

The governing council also decided that an IPL Franchise is eligible to secure up to 5 players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (During the Player Auction).

A maximum of either 3 retention or 3 RTM at the discretion of the franchises. If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 RTM.

The salary cap for the three years will be Rs 80 Crore (2018), 82 Crore (2019) and 85 Crore (2020). The minimum spend will be 75 per cent of the salary cap for each season.