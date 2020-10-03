Both Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have suffered poor starts in their Indian Premier League 2020 campaigns, and will be looking to turn it around. Both teams have won just one out of their three matches going into Sunday's clash. KXIP failed to chase down a 192-run target in their last match against Mumbai Indians, with their death bowling a particular concern. CSK, on the other hand have struggled with injuries, but with Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo back in action, captain MS Dhoni will be hoping they can get back to winning ways.

KXIP have been heavily reliant on their opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal so far, with their middle-order not yet firing. Only Nicholas Pooran has impressed, with a 27-ball 44 in their defeat to Mumbai Indians.

And while they have gotten off to good starts with the ball and even done decently in the middle overs, their bowling at the death has been woeful and captain Rahul and coach Anil Kumble will have to find out a solution to what is their most pressing problem.

For Chennai Super Kings, the batsmen need to start firing, with only Faf du Plessis being a consistent performer so far.

However, Ambati Rayudu, who made a match-winning half-century in CSK's opening match against Mumbai Indians, is back after a niggle and will help shore up their batting.

The last time CSK lost three matches in a row was in 2014, and with the team seated firmly at the bottom of the table, MS Dhoni will be hoping for a turnaround sooner rather than later, and may think that the weak middle order and death bowling of KXIP will offer them the opportunity to do just that.