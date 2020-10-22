Yuzvendra Chahal is Royal Challengers Bangalore's top wicket taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chahal returned 2 for 15 in RCB's last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday as RCB beat KKR and climbed to the second place in the points table. Chahal posted pictures from the game with this caption: “Give us an inch and we will take a mile.” Chahal's fiancée Dhanashree Verma left a comment: “Superb.” Dhanashree and Chahal got engaged earlier this year and have often been seen engaging in healthy banter on each other's social-media posts.

RCB have enjoyed a stellar IPL season thus far and it got even better on Wednesday when led by Mohammed Siraj's menacing spell of fast bowling they restricted KKR to 84 for 8 – the lowest team total with wickets in hand in IPL history.

Chahal got the crucial wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins while Siraj accounted for two of the three top-order wickets, bowling two consecutive wicket-maidens while at it.

It was the first time in IPL that a bowler had bowled two maiden overs in the same match, and Siraj had figures of 3-2-2-3 after his opening spell. He eventually finished with 4-2-8-3.

RCB moved up to No. 2 in the points table and look set to confirm a place in the final four. If they make the playoffs, it will be the first time they'd be in the last four since the 2016 season when they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in the final.