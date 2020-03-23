Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, took to Twitter to share the image of the bat which he used in the 2003 World Cup final against India. In the tweet, Ponting says, "Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis- this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup Final". In response to his tweet, Indian fans trolled Ponting by asking where the spring was in his bat.

Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/meoBP6NJvg — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 23, 2020

The question originates from an observation that Ricky Ponting had a spring in his bat, allowing him to hit the cricket ball a long way. One fan took to twitter and wrote, "Cut it open we Indians think it has springs in it". Another user in his tweet said, "Every Indian from the 90's will be searching for the spring in the bat".

Ricky Ponting smashed an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls in the 2003 World Cup Final. Ponting's innings was studded with 8 sixes and 4 boundaries which helped Australia reach 359 in 50 overs.

Replying to Ricky Ponting's tweet, ICC also shared a clip from 2003 final which Australia won by 126 runs against India.

During the tournament, Ricky Ponting was the third-highest run-getter with 415 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was the top scorer with 673 runs during the World Cup. Sourav Ganguly, who led the Indian team to their first-ever World Cup final since 1983 was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 465 runs.

Cricket has come to a halt across the globe much like other sports because of the coronavirus threat around the world. All major sporting events from the French Open to the Euro Cup have been postponed as a precautionary measure.