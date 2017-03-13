 
Indian Cricketers Wish Country Happy Holi

Updated: 13 March 2017 13:48 IST

India captain Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to wish everyone happy Holi.

Virat Kohli took to twitter to wish everyone happy Holi © Twitter

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of Holi. India captain Virat Kohli, who is very active on the social micro-blogging site too spread good cheer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent out a tweet from its official twitter handle, wishing everyone the same. Suresh Raina, who has lost his place in the ODI side of the Indian team took the opportunity to wish everyone while Australia cricketer David Warner, who is having a rough time with the bat in hand, didn't lag behind and appeared to be enjoying the festival of colours.

Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar wished everyone happy Holi
  • Virat Kohli took to twitter to wish his fans
  • Suresh Raina wished his fans happy Holi
