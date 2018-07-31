Indian Cricket Teams To Tour New Zealand In January 2019

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams will tour New Zealand in January 2019, New Zealand Cricket announced on Tuesday. The Indian men's team will play five One-day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) while the women's side will play three ODIs and an identical number of T20Is. The men's tour will begin with the ODI series from January 23 while the women's team will play their first match on January 24.