Indian Cricket Teams To Tour New Zealand In January 2019

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams will tour New Zealand in January 2019, New Zealand Cricket announced on Tuesday. The Indian men's team will play five One-day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) while the women's side will play three ODIs and an identical number of T20Is. The men's tour will begin with the ODI series from January 23 while the women's team will play their first match on January 24.
"We think it's another strong schedule in which we've continued the philosophy of taking international cricket to some of our most popular boutique grounds over the school holiday period," NZC Chief Operating Officer Anthony Crummy said in a press release.
Schedule:
Men:
1st ODI - January 23
2nd ODI - January 26
3rd ODI - January 28
4th ODI - January 31
5th ODI - February 3
1st T20I - February 6
2nd T20I - February 8
3rd T20I - February 10
Women:
1st ODI - January 24
2nd ODI - January 29
3rd ODI - February 1
1st T20I - February 6
2nd T20I - February 8
3rd T20I - February 10