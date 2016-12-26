Indian Cricket Team's Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu Resigns

Shankar Basu is also looking after the fitness of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach, Shankar Basu, has handed in his resignation to the BCCI. It is understood that the decision came shortly after the fifth Test against England. While there was no explanation available, it seems that many injuries suffered by Indian cricketers in the recent past may be a reason for this step.

It is understood that the team management had requested him to reconsider, but Basu did not change his mind.

Basu has previously worked with the likes of squash players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa. He is also looking after the fitness of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli is a big fan of Basu's programmes and the coach's efforts are largely instrumental in making the Indian Test team captain the athlete he now is.

Basu joined Team India just prior to the Sri Lanka tour of 2015.

It is understood that the BCCI is yet not decided on a replacement, with the English limited-overs team to return in January to play three One-day internationals and three T20 Internationals.

Coach Sudarshan, who was replaced by Basu in 2015, and is now with the National Cricket Academy, might be appointed if BCCI accepts the resignation.

(With inputs from Kunal Wahi)