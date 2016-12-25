 
Indian Cricket Team Celebrates Christmas With Mannequin Challenge

Updated: 25 December 2016 22:39 IST

The 81-second long Mannequin Challenge video, which starts off with Virat Kohli, shows most of the Indian players frozen while the camera moves on.

The Indian team celebrated Christmas in style © BCCI

After the Ice Bucket Challenge, it's Mannequin Challenge that has taken the internet by storm. On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on twitter where the victorious Indian team was seen celebrating by taking up the new fad.

The 81-second long video shows most of the Indian players frozen while the camera moves on. It starts off with Virat Kohli kissing the winning trophy and the camera then moves to other players with Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav standing together.

The next frame shows Ishant Sharma posing while pointing at his other teammates, pans to Cheteshwar Pujara checking out his bat and then focuses on Murali Vijay.

Then Manish Pandey, who didn't get a chance to play in the Test series, is seen congratulating the triple centurion Karun Nair for his man of the match performance.

Then the video moves from Parthiv Patel to Jayant Yadav sipping his drink to KL Rahul getting his massage done. As soon as the video comes back to Virat, the entire team gathers together, with coaches and support staff, to wish Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone.

Earlier, the commentary team of India-England Test series took up the challenge with Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Kapil Dev, Mike Atherton, Ian Botham and others were seen posing in the commentary box.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli led Team India registered an emphatic 4-0 victory against England in the five-match Test series and holding on to their number one ranking in Tests.

India play England in the three-match One Day International series beginning on January 15.

