Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic produced an enthralling show that left all watching the epic clash at the French Open spellbound. Defending champion Nadal was finally defeated at Roland Garros -- his third loss in 108 matches in Paris over 16 years. The Serbian World No.1 won the epic 4-hour 11-minute 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to reach the final of the French Open where he will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. Fans from across the globe tipped their hats to Djokovic and Nadal for their stunning display of tennis. Not just fans, Indian cricket stars like Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar too went gaga over what had transpired in Paris between two tennis greats.

"This is not just tennis! This is bench marking of the highest order. #NovakvsNadal," tweeted Ashwin.

This is not just tennis! This is bench marking of the highest order. #NovakvsNadal #RolandGarros — Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) June 11, 2021

"Nadal losing the semifinal at Roland Garros after being one set UP. Bizarre Times! Inhuman effort for every single point though," wrote Washington Sundar before tweeting: "Intensity. Sheer passion. Absolute Delight"

Nadal losing the semifinal at Roland Garros after being one set UP



Bizarre Times!



Inhuman effort for every single point though #NadalDjokovic @rolandgarros — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 11, 2021

Dinesh Karthik couldn't believe what he was watching and tweeted twice, once urging fans to "watch this match in replay".

"Not bad" isn't gonna get it done tonight , it better be GREAT . What an unbelievable game of tennis happening tonight #NadalVsDjokovic — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 11, 2021

If anyone ever wants to know what "NOT GIVING UP" in sport means, plz switch on tele and watch these two legends play.If you've slept in India already,please watch this match in replay,Highlights will never ever do justice to this quality of tennis.#frenchopen2021 #NadalDjokovic — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 11, 2021

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer once again took the funny route to weigh in on Djokovic's stunning win.

Nadal lost the semi final at #rolandgarros2021? It's a joke surely.. oh it is a Djoke#Djokovic pic.twitter.com/2tJgYcz8HG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 12, 2021

It was Nadal's first defeat in 14 semi-finals in the French capital.

With the win over Nadal, the Serbian superstar stays on course to capture a 19th major and become the first man in over 50 years to win all four Slams twice.

Tsitsipas had earlier become the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev.

(With AFP inputs)