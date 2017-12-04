Indian Cricket Squad Announced For World Cup For Blind

The Cricket Association for Blind (CABI) on Monday announced a 17-member squad for the fifth ODI World Cup which will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from January 7 to 21, 2018. Apart from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa are the other participating nations in the event. Prior to selecting the World Cup squad, zonal and national tournaments were conducted in different parts of the country from October 8 to November 3, 2017.

The 24th national championship was conducted in Mumbai from where 56 players were selected for the final selection camp in Pune.

The selected members will now undergo training in a month-long camp, supported by BookASmile, the charity initiative of India's largest online entertainment ticketing brand BookMyShow, and scheduled to held at Gopalan School Complex, Whitefield, in Bengaluru from December 6, 2017 to January 4, 2018.

The squad: Md. Jafar Iqbal (B1 category), Nareshbhai Tumda (B1), Mahender Vaishnav (B1), Sonu Golkar (B1), Prem Kumar B1), Basappa Vadgol (B1), Ajay Kumar Reddy (B2), D. Venkateswara Rao (B2), Ganeshbhai Muhudkar (B2), Surajit Ghara (B2), Anilbhai Gariya (B2), Prakash Jayaramaiah (B3), Deepak Malik (B3), Sunil Ramesh (B3), T. Durga Rao (B3), Pankaj Bhue (B3), Rambir (B3).