 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Indian Cricket Board Under RTI: Office-Bearers Question COA Role, Wants To Challenge CIC Verdict

Updated: 02 October 2018 11:53 IST

A top official accused the Committee of Administrators (COA) of "wilful negligence" in dealing with the matter.

Indian Cricket Board Under RTI: Office-Bearers Question COA Role, Wants To Challenge CIC Verdict
Central Information Commission (CIC) had ruled that the Board is answerable to the people of the country © AFP

The BCCI is likely to challenge the Central Information Commission's ruling that the cricket board be brought under the RTI act with a top official accusing the Committee of Administrators (COA) of "wilful negligence" in dealing with the matter. The CIC verdict would effectively mean that the BCCI become a National Sports Federation (NSF). The BCCI, which has resented coming under the Right to Information (RTI) act claiming to be an autonomous entity, feels the COA is to be blamed for the setback which hit the Board on Monday evening. "I believe there has been wilful negligence on part of the COA in botching up BCCI's right to legal representation," a senior BCCI official, while talking about the legal ramifications of the CIC order, told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

"There was a CIC hearing on July 10 when it was asked as to why BCCI shouldn't come under the RTI? The BCCI didn't even file a reply and sat on the show-cause notice. Now the only way is to challenge the order in High Court and take it from there on," the official said. Another BCCI official said the COA, comprising Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, might just "tie the albatross of RTI" around the Board's neck before announcing elections.

"We hear that BCCI wants to partially come under the RTI and not reveal things like team selection and all? Is it a joke? If BCCI challenges, there won't be any half measures. It will be all or nothing," he said. He then went on to give a few sample questions that will be asked first up if the BCCI comes under the RTI.

"It could be about team selection processes and whether IPL franchises are having a role in it. The shareholding patterns, the investments made," he said.

"The second question will be about the personal conduct of certain officials and issues like harassment of women at workplace," he added. "The third question will be even more telling. Is there a case that a junior cricketer in the Indian team is getting a long rope because of his tie-up with certain management firm of a senior player that has landed them multi-crore endorsement with a particular sports brand??" The official said: "I am not sure if the COA is ready to answer these tough questions. More so it is the office-bearers who should be given powers to take legal recourse. It is unfortunate that honourable Supreme Court's orders are being misused by COA." When he was asked that even the Law Commission has recommended bringing the BCCI under the RTI, he explained, "Law Commission's recommendation is not binding. Secondly, the premise of their recommendations is based on certain conjectures which are debatable."

Repeated calls to COA chief Vinod Rai to seek a response from him went unanswered. Another senior office-bearer close to COA said lawyers will be studying the CIC judgement and appropriate legal recourse will be taken.

Comments
Topics : Cricket BCCI
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • CIC on Monday brought the Indian cricket board under RTI
  • The board has to place an infrastructure to answer RTI applications
  • CIC said the board is answerable to the people of the country
Related Articles
Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Day-Night Test Cricket Will Increase Viewership
Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Day-Night Test Cricket Will Increase Viewership
Central Information Commission Brings Indian Cricket Board Under RTI
Central Information Commission Brings Indian Cricket Board Under RTI
Pakistan, India Square Off At ICC Hearing Over Botched Cricket Agreement
Pakistan, India Square Off At ICC Hearing Over Botched Cricket Agreement
Undue Importance Being Given To PCB
Undue Importance Being Given To PCB's Claim Against BCCI: Anurag Thakur
WADA Ready To Intervene Over India Cricket Doping Row
WADA Ready To Intervene Over India Cricket Doping Row
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.