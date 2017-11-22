Indian Cricket Board Discuss NADA, Playing Pakistan With Sports Ministry

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday discussed the issue of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) testing the Indian cricketers with Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and sought the government's view on playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the planned ICC Test Championship. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager (Administration and Game Development) Ratnakar Shetty, who is well-versed with the BCCI's anti-doping policy, had a 45-minute meeting with Rathore. Earlier, the NADA had demanded to bring India cricketers under its umbrella to test them but the BCCI rejected their demands by stating that it is a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliant organisation and hence there was no need for it to come under the NADA's supervision.

With the Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled for December 9, the NADA issue has been added to the agenda after a meeting with the Sports Minister, confirmed the acting BCCI President, CK Khanna.

"The topic of discussion today was about NADA and WADA. During yesterday's meeting, it was decided that Rahul will be accompanied by Prof Shetty as he is aware about the anti-doping policy of BCCI. There were some other operational topics discussed but main was anti-doping policy," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The ministry's view, which is not yet clear, will now be conveyed to officials and also discussed at the SGM.

Another BCCI official said, "This meeting was a courtesy call and was planned long ago. Since Rathore took charge, they wanted to meet him. All issues, including cricketing ties with Pakistan, was discussed."

"Anyway, playing Pakistan or not, it is not only the decision of Sports Ministry but it lies mainly with PMO and the Home Ministry," the official said.

Also discussed was the contentious issue of playing Pakistan. India has not played any bilateral series with Pakistan since the limited overs series featuring two T20Is and three ODIs in India in 2012-13. The Twenty20 series was drawn and Pakistan won the ODIs 2-1.

As per the ICC Future Tours Program, each of its member countries is bound to play against each other at least once. If India do not play with Pakistan, they would lose points.

As per the format, each team is to play at least three home and away Test series respectively and members are free to negotiate more series (between 2019 to 2021) depending on availability.

In 2014, BCCI and PCB had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

However, after India refused to play Pakistan due to strained relations, the PCB sent a notice of dispute to the Indian Board, claiming losses due to the BCCI's refusal to tour Pakistan in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)