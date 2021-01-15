Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media on Friday to wish the army personnel on the occasion of Army Day. Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. "Happy #ArmyDay to all our Indian Army personnel & their families. Thank you for your contribution towards the nation's safety and well-being," read the tweet from Tendulkar. Other Indian cricketers including Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh also posted their messages on the occasion.

Happy #ArmyDay to all our Indian Army personnel & their families.

Thank you for your contribution towards the nation's safety and well-being. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2021

"On the occasion of Indian Army Day, let's honour the brave men and women who fight on the frontline to keep our nation secure. Eternally grateful and indebted to their selfless service, which is undoubtedly the pride of India. Jai Hind #ArmyDay2021," said Yuvraj.

On the occasion of Indian Army Day, let's honour the brave men and women who fight on the frontline to keep our nation secure. Eternally grateful and indebted to their selfless service, which is undoubtedly the pride of India. Jai Hind #ArmyDay2021 pic.twitter.com/LgeQFHGcBQ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2021

Gambhir saluted the "indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifice of the brave hearts of Indian Army" in his tweet.

"We sleep peacefully because they are awake! On #ArmyDay I salute the indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifice of the brave hearts of Indian Army. ! Jai Hind," stated the former Team India batsman.

We sleep peacefully because they are awake! On #ArmyDay I salute the indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifice of the brave hearts of Indian Army.! Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/EX4Xt3H2If — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 15, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul also expressed their gratitude to the armed forces.

Promoted

"Greetings to our Army personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of #ArmyDay. We thank you for your selfless service for safeguarding our nation with valour, courage and bravery. @adgpi," said Jadeja.

Greetings to our Army personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of #ArmyDay. We thank you for your selfless service for safeguarding our nation with valour, courage and bravery. @adgpi — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 15, 2021

"My sincere gratitude to the Armed forces for everything that you do for us. Your innumerable sacrifices we will never forget. Wishing you a very Happy #ArmyDay and I salute your bravery, valour and courage," read the message from Pant.

My sincere gratitude to the Armed forces for everything that you do for us. Your innumerable sacrifices we will never forget. Wishing you a very Happy #ArmyDay and I salute your bravery, valour and courage. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 15, 2021

Raina expressed similar statements as Jadeja and Pant, with his tweet including a video alongside army soldiers.

"A big salute to our #IndianArmy & their families for always standing tall & brave, our warriors are always thr to protect us. Thank you for your selfless service Jai Hind #IndianArmy," stated the former Indian batsman.

A big salute to our #IndianArmy & their families for always standing tall & brave, our warriors are always thr to protect us. Thank you for your selfless service Jai Hind #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/4Dxj9WwM8i — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 15, 2021

"I salute the brave armed forces of our country who put their lives on the line to protect us. Your sacrifice for the nation will always be valued and never forgotten. Wishing you a very Happy #ArmyDay. Jai Hind.@adgpi," said Rahul.

I salute the brave armed forces of our country who put their lives on the line to protect us. Your sacrifice for the nation will always be valued and never forgotten. Wishing you a very Happy #ArmyDay. Jai Hind. @adgpi — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 15, 2021

The Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate the day Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Commander In Chief of the Indian Army in 1949.