 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Attends The Air Force Day Parade

Updated: 08 October 2018 16:27 IST

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also tweeted on the occasion to salute the Air Force personnel.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Attends The Air Force Day Parade
Sachin Tendulkar attended the celebration of the Air Force Day. (File Picture) © Facebook

Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar attended the celebration of the Air Force Day at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad celebrations on the Indian Air Force's 86th anniversary. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweet on their official account, Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was present on the occasion to witness the Air Force Day parade. "Group Captain @sachin_rt arrives at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad to witness the #AirForceDay Parade," PIB tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar had represented the nation in 200 Tests and 463 One-day Internationals (ODIs). He had also scored a massive 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs for India with a total of 100 centuries under his belt.

Tendulkar won the Arjuna Award in 1994. The 45-year-old is also a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (1997-98), Padma Shri (1999) and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also tweeted on the occasion to salute the Air Force personnel and said, from protecting the nation's skies to countless search and rescue ops during disasters.

The parade will be followed by an air display and acrobatics by the Air Force's various aircraft, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicopters.

Following the parade, visitors can also witness static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force, news agency IANS reported.

The Indian Air Force was born in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rajyavardhan Rathore also tweeted on the occasion
  • Sachin Tendulkar attended the celebration of the Air Force Day
  • Sachin Tendulkar had represented the nation in 200 Tests
Related Articles
Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself Don Of Cricket, Twitter Reminds Him Of Sachin Tendulkar Heroics
Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself Don Of Cricket, Twitter Reminds Him Of Sachin Tendulkar Heroics
Virender Sehwag Points Out Sachin Tendulkar Of Pakistan Cricket Team
Virender Sehwag Points Out Sachin Tendulkar Of Pakistan Cricket Team
India vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar Discloses Prithvi Shaw
India vs West Indies: Sachin Tendulkar Discloses Prithvi Shaw's Biggest Strength
Prithvi Shaw Makes History, Becomes Youngest Indian To Score Test Century On Debut
Prithvi Shaw Makes History, Becomes Youngest Indian To Score Test Century On Debut
Sachin Tendulkar God But MS Dhoni King Of Cricket, Says This Bowler
Sachin Tendulkar God But MS Dhoni King Of Cricket, Says This Bowler
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.