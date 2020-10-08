Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrates the 88th Air Force Day on Thursday, October 8 and Indian cricketers took to social media to wish the force on the occasion. India Men's Test and limited-overs captain Virat Kohli wished with a tweet: “We salute our #IndianAirForce heroes, who protect and serve our nation selflessly. We will always be indebted to your sacrifices. Folded hands #AFDay2020.” Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar, who is an honourary Group Captain at the IAF also tweeted out his wishes. “Warm greetings to everyone from the Indian Air Force fraternity on the occasion of Air Force Day! The way you continue to serve the nation selflessly & tirelessly is awe-inspiring. My best wishes to all our @IAF_MCC personnel & their families.”

Shikhar Dhawan tweeted a picture of himself with Air Force officers and wrote: “Salute and wishes to our warriors in the sky, who selflessly strive to protect our country.”

Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, also tweeted on the occasion as did VVS Laxman.

The Indian Air Force celebrates the Air Force Day every year on October 8 to mark the day it came into operations in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under the British rule.

It was renamed to Indian Air Force in 1950.