India Women's Team To Host Australia For ODI Series In March 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Australian women's team will tour India for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in March 2018 as a part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020). The BCCI also announced a T20I tri-series which will involve England. The ODI series will be held from March 12 to March 18 in Baroda, while the tri-series will commence on March 22 with India taking on Australia. All the matches of the tri-series will be held in Mumbai, with the final slated for April 3.