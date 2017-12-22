India Women's Team To Host Australia For ODI Series In March 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Australian women's team will tour India for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in March 2018 as a part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020). The BCCI also announced a T20I tri-series which will involve England. The ODI series will be held from March 12 to March 18 in Baroda, while the tri-series will commence on March 22 with India taking on Australia. All the matches of the tri-series will be held in Mumbai, with the final slated for April 3.
England will start their campaign with a match against Australia on March 24.
"The Australian Women's Cricket Team will travel to India in March 2018 to take part in three ODIs against Indian Women's Cricket Team as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020). Prior to the ODI series, Australia Women will play two one-day warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai.
After the completion of the ODI series, a T20I Tri-Series featuring India Women, Australia Women and England Women will be held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai," the BCCI said in a release.