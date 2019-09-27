India Women vs South Africa Women: Rains Washes Out Second T20I In Surat

The second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India women and South Africa women was abandoned due to rain in Surat on Thursday. The rain continued pouring due to which the toss could not happen and the match got abandoned without a ball being bowled. India women have 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series after they won the first match by 11 runs . Deepti Sharma starred for India with the ball as she took three wicket, giving away just eight runs in her four overs. She bowled three maiden overs in her four-over quota.

Deepti Sharma won the player of the match award for her excellent bowling performance in the first T20I.

The next match of the series will be played at the same venue on September 29.

After the T20I series, India will play three-match ODI series against the same opposition. The ODI series will be played in Vadodara

India's squad for first 3 T20Is:

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, and Mansi Joshi.