Mithali Raj on Sunday became the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in ODIs on Sunday during the fourth match against South Africa Women. Mithali, who is the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs, added another landmark to her name. She went past the 7,000-run mark during her partnership with Punam Raut in the ongoing fourth ODI in Lucknow. She had needed 26 runs to get to the landmark on Sunday. During the previous game against South Africa, she also became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in international cricket, and the second in the world.

Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score ODI runs.



Mithali was dismissed for 45 in the match by Tumi Sekhukhune.

Mithali Raj is well ahead of former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards in the women's ODI run-scorers' list. Edwards had scored 5,992 runs in ODIs in a career that spanned nearly two decades.

Edwards still remains the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, with 10,273 runs, but Mithali Raj will have her sights set on that landmark as well.

Mithali Raj is playing her 213th ODI. The 38-year-old had made her debut against Ireland women in 1999.

She has scored 54 half-centuries - also a record among women - and seven centuries.

Her highest score was 125 scored against Sri Lanka Women in 2018.

Mithali, who has represented India in 89 T20Is, announced her retirement from the shortest format of the game back in September 2019. Mithali has 17 half-centuries in T20Is with a top score of 97 not out.