Harmanpreet Kaur became the latest Indian women's cricketer to play 100 ODI matches, when she took the field in her side's ongoing game against South Africa, in Lucknow on Sunday. It is worth noting that she is only the fifth Indian woman to reach the landmark. Mithali Raj (210), Jhulan Goswami (183), Anjum Chopra (127) and Amita Sharma (116) are the other cricketers to have reached such a milestone. In the ongoing match, South Africa women's team won the toss and elected to bowl. Harmanpreet scored 40 runs off 41 balls, before being dismissed by Sune Luus. Her knock consisted of six fours.

The Indian ODI vice-captain has scored 2,412 runs in 100 matches, with an unbeaten knock of 171 as her highest score. She has also registered three tons.

In the T20I format, Harmanpreet has played in 114 matches, and coincidentally her 100th T20I appearance was also against South Africa. She has played the most T20I fixtures for a women's cricketer from India, with 2,186 runs. She has a high score of 103 in the format.

She was also named in ICC's T20I Team of the Decade in December 2020, along with Poonam Yadav. The other players in the team were Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole and Megan Schutt.

She wasn't included in ICC's ODI Team of the Decade, where Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami made the cut.