India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Shines, Hits Second ODI Ton

Opener Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form after she notched up her second ODI century against South Africa on Wednesday. She hit a brilliant ton laced with 14 fours and one solitary six. The Indian women's team posted 302 runs for the loss of three wickets in 50 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur (55) and Veda Krishnamurthy (51) chipped in with their unbeaten fifties. Mandhana was eventually dismissed in the 44th over by R Ntozakhe after Trisha Chetty took an easy catch. After a cautious start, India went on the offensive but lost opener Punam Raut in the 13th over when the visitors had reached 56. After her dismissal, Mandhana took over the proceedings and showed her batting prowess. Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Sune Luus were all expensive for the hosts.
Mandhana made her debut against Bangladesh Women at Ahmedabad in 2013 where she scored 25 runs.
Earlier in the first ODI, India rode on Mandhana's 98-ball 84 hitting eight boundaries and a six in the process. She was ably aided by skipper Mithali Raj's 70-ball patient 45, to post 213/7. India had beaten South Africa by 88 runs in the first ODI on Monday.
The three-match series began on Monday and will give both teams a chance to directly qualify for the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup. The series will culminate in Potchefstroom on February 10.