India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Shines, Hits Second ODI Ton

Opener Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form after she notched up her second ODI century against South Africa on Wednesday. She hit a brilliant ton laced with 14 fours and one solitary six. The Indian women's team posted 302 runs for the loss of three wickets in 50 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur (55) and Veda Krishnamurthy (51) chipped in with their unbeaten fifties. Mandhana was eventually dismissed in the 44th over by R Ntozakhe after Trisha Chetty took an easy catch. After a cautious start, India went on the offensive but lost opener Punam Raut in the 13th over when the visitors had reached 56. After her dismissal, Mandhana took over the proceedings and showed her batting prowess. Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Sune Luus were all expensive for the hosts.