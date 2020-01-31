 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India Women vs England Women: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From Front As India Beat England By 5 Wickets

Updated: 31 January 2020 13:25 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 42 to hand India a thrilling five-wicket win over England in the first match of the women's triangular T20 series.

India Women vs England Women: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From Front As India Beat England By 5 Wickets
Harmanpreet Kaur got India across the line after hitting a six in the last over. (File Pic) © Twitter

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 42 following a fine bowling performance to set up India's thrilling five-wicket win over England in the first match of the women's triangular T20 series in Canberra on Friday. Indian spinners -- Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/19), Deepti Sharma (2/30)and left-armer Radha Yadav (1/33) -- restricted England to 147 for seven in stipulated 20 overs, while right-arm medium pacer Shikha Pandey (2/33) accounted for two at the Manuka Oval.

Harmanpreet took the run chase deep after the Indian top order, including the 15-year-old Shafali Verma (30), Smriti Mandhana (15) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) -- squandered good starts.

Veda Krishnamurthy (7) and Taniya Bhatia (11) also failed to stay on the crease as England bowlers struck at regular intervals.

With six needed off the last over, Harmanpreet, whose innings was studded with five boundaries until then, hit a towering six to take India to 150 for five and end the match in style with three balls to spare.

Earlier, put in to bat, England suffered a top order batting collapse as openers Amy Jones (1) and Danni Wyatt (4) were dismissed cheaply.

Natalie Sciver (20) and Fran Wilson (7) soon followed, leaving England reeling at 59 for four in 10 overs.

Skipper Heather Knight then took charge, hitting a brisk 44-ball 67. Her innings was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes.

Wicket-keeper Tammy Beaumont supported her captain with a 27-ball 37. The duo helped England post a fighting total.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women England Women England Women Harmanpreet Kaur Deepti Sharma Smriti Mandhana Manuka Oval, Canberra Manuka Oval, Canberra Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet Kaur got India across the line by hitting a six in last over
  • Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav bowled brilliantly
  • India restricted England to 147/7 in stipulated 20 overs
Related Articles
Watch: TV Umpire Comes To Smriti Mandhana
Watch: TV Umpire Comes To Smriti Mandhana's Rescue After Being Given Out By On-Field Umpire In 1st T20I vs England
Mithali Raj Demoted To Grade B As BCCI Announces Women
Mithali Raj Demoted To Grade B As BCCI Announces Women's Contract List
Harmanpreet Kaur To Captain India In Women
Harmanpreet Kaur To Captain India In Women's T20 World Cup
Indian Women
Indian Women's Squad For T20I Tri-Series Against Australia, England To Be Announced On January 12
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Astonishing One-Handed Catch, Twitter Goes Gaga
Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Astonishing One-Handed Catch, Twitter Goes Gaga
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.