India Women will play a Test match for the first time since 2014 later this year when they take on England in a one-off match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced this Monday on the occasion of International Women's Day. "On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I'm pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again," Jay Shah tweeted.

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I'm pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2021

India last played a Test in 2014 when they faced South Africa in Mysore. Mithali Raj, the current ODI captain, led India in that game as the hosts won by an innings and 32 runs.

India Women played their first ever Test in 1976 against the West Indies in Bengaluru. The six-match series was tied 1-1.

Overall, the women have played 37 Tests since that West Indies series and Mithali has played 10 of them, scoring 663 runs at 51 with one century and four half-centuries.

India are currently playing South Africa in a five-match ODI series in Lucknow that will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

South Africa beat India by eight wickets in the first ODI played on Sunday. India Women were restricted to 177 for 9 after being asked to bat by South Africa.

Promoted

In reply, the visitors rode on half-centuries from Lizelle Lee (83*) and Laura Wolvaardt (80) to reach the target in just 40.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The second ODI of the series will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.

