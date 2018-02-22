 
India Woman Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Set To Bat For Punjab Police

Updated: 22 February 2018 17:46 IST

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur was not being relieved by Western Railway, where she worked as an Office Superintendent.

Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Indian T20 team in South Africa © AFP

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who helped India storm into the final of the Women's World Cup with her unbeaten 171 against Australia, is all set to join Punjab Police next month following the waiver of her previous employment bond by the Indian Railways, it was announced on Thursday. A communication in this regard was received by the state government from the Railways, a government spokesperson told IANS. 

Harmnapreet thanked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in providing the required support. She tweeted,“Excited about joining @PunjabPolice as DSP. Thank you Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Ji for pursuing my bond waiver with @RailMinIndia. Your support & encouragement will always keep me motivated to deliver my best. And thank you also @PiyushGoyal Ji for your help in the matter.”

Earlier, the Arjuna award winner was not being relieved by Western Railway, where she worked as an Office Superintendent.

Expressing happiness over the development, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who took up her case with the Railway authorities, said he was confident that the young girl would continue to excel and do Punjab proud.

Amarinder Singh thanked Union Minister Piyush Goyal for accepting his request.

He had personally taken up the matter with the minister, urging him to accept Harmanpreet's resignation from the Railways to allow her take up the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Punjab.

The state had offered the DSP post to her in July last following her outstanding performance in the Women's World Cup 2017.

(With IANS Inputs)

