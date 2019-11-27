 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan For West Indies T20I Series

Updated: 27 November 2019 13:09 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been in the fringes for a long time and gets another opportunity with the injury to Shikhar Dhawan.

India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan For West Indies T20I Series
Sanju Samson was kept on the bench for India's T20I series against Bangladesh. © Twitter

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has been drafted into India's squad for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday. Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra, BCCI said. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday and suggested that he needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely.

Sanju Samson was in the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, which India won 2-1. However, he did not play a single match and was dropped for the West Indies series.

He was called up for the Bangladesh series on the back of impressive performances in the domestic circuit, including a double-century in the 50-over Vijay Hazare trophy.

With Virat Kohli back in the squad after taking a break during the series against Bangladesh, KL Rahul is likely to partner Rohit Sharma instead of the injured opener when the series begins on December 6.

Dhawan remains in the squad for the ODI series against West Indies starting on December 15.

Dhawan failed to impress in the series against Bangladesh, with scores of 41, 31 and 19.

India's squad for the T20I series: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson (wk).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan hasn't recovered from a deep cut on his left knee
  • Sanju Samson has been called in as his replacement
  • Samson was on the bench for the India vs Bangladesh T20I series
Related Articles
"Need Strong People": Harbhajan Singh Slams Selectors For Dropping Sanju Samson
"Need Strong People": Harbhajan Singh Slams Selectors For Dropping Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson's Laughing Emoji On Twitter Gets Fans' Support
"Are You Up For Trading Virat, AB?": Rajasthan Royals Ask RCB, Engage In Funny Banter On Twitter
"Are You Up For Trading Virat, AB?": Rajasthan Royals Ask RCB, Engage In Funny Banter On Twitter
Gautam Gambhir Tells Sanju Samson "Grab Your Moment" Ahead Of Bangladesh T20Is
Gautam Gambhir Tells Sanju Samson "Grab Your Moment" Ahead Of Bangladesh T20Is
Sanju Samson Smashes Double Century In 50-Over Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
Sanju Samson Smashes Double Century In 50-Over Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 26 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.