Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Achieve This Feat, Virender Sehwag Lauds Him

Opener Rohit Sharma, who scored a swashbuckling 117-ball 152 in a winning cause for India against the West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday, has achieved a feat no other batsman ever has. In India's eight-wicket victory against the Windies, the Indian vice-captain became the first batsman in the world to register six 150-plus scores in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma has 20 centuries to his name in the 189 ODI matches he has played so far. And his six 150-plus scores are:

1. 209 versus Australia in Bangalore back in November 2013.

2. 264 versus Sri Lanka in Kolkata in November 2014.

3. 150 versus South Africa in Kanpur in October 2015.

4. 171* versus Australia in Perth in January 2016

5. 208* versus Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2017

6. 152* versus the West Indies in Guwahati in October 2018

Sachin Tendulkar, who is second on the list, has registered five 150-plus scores.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who has played 251 ODIs and 104 Test matches for India, took to Twitter to talk about this statistic.

Double Dhamaka. Kohli and Rohit made it look very easy. Congratulations @ImRo45 on your 6th 150+ score, the first man to do so. Tremendous achievement. #IndvWI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 21, 2018

In the first ODI against the Windies, Sharma weaved a 246-run partnership with Virat Kohli, chasing the 323-run target at a canter. Kohli scored his 36th ODI century, inching closer to the 10,000-run mark in ODI cricket. India's ODI debutant Rishabh Pant, who got his ODI cap from MS Dhoni before the start of play, didn't get a chance to bat as the match was wrapped up by the top order.

The next ODI will be held in Vizag on October 24. The ODI series will come to end on November 1, after which India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, beginning November 4.