West Indies Coach's Hilarious Suggestions On How To Get Virat Kohli Out

Updated: 04 December 2019 19:03 IST

The West Indies are gearing up to take on India in the three-match T20I series, followed by an equal number of One-day Internationals.

West Indies Coach
Phil Simmons had some funky ideas to counter Virat Kohli's threat. © AFP

Virat Kohli is an ace batsman in fine form. With 70 international centuries in his bag, the Indian captain will be the danger man when India take on the West Indies in T20 International (T20I) and ODI series, starting on December 6. On his day, Kohli seems impossible to remove from the crease and centuries seem more like a given when he bats, and that is precisely why West Indies coach Phil Simmons has come up with some unique and hilarious strategies to counter the Indian captain's threat.

"One, I can make him bat with a stump. Two, we can sign a book and in the ODIs, we can give him a 100 and bowl at the rest of the players," Simmons was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo by news agency PTI.

"Or we can make sure that our plans to him are spot on," he added on a more serious note.

"We can make sure that the bowlers don't get too scared of him," he said.

However, Simmons still had another gem to offer.

"But in the end, may be two can bowl at him at the same time," he said, clearly having given a lot of thought on how to send Kohli back to the dugout early.

"You never know what can happen but it's a difficult proposition to get Virat Kohli out," he admitted.

But the West Indies coach remained optimistic about his team's chances against a dominant Indian side.

"Last year we had some T20s and ODIs in India and we weren't miles apart. We had one game where I think we were tied. So we weren't that far apart," he said.

"We have to look back at what we did then and see how much we can add to that now because they have added things to their games. We have to make sure that we have to get better than last time because India is not easy. India is India," he added.

India and West Indies will play a three-match T20I series starting December 6, before playing three ODIs against them starting December 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Simmons jokingly suggested that Kohli be made to bat with a stump
  • He also joked that two players can bowl to him at once
  • On a more serious note, he said the bowlers need to be brave against him
Virat Kohli Dethrones Steve Smith To Regain Top Spot In Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Shares Flight Selfie With KL Rahul, Shivam Dube Ahead Of T20I Series vs West Indies
Virat Kohli Congratulates "Pandey Ji" After He Marries Actress Ashrita Shetty
Virat Kohli Rewarded Himself With "Chicken Burger, Chocolate Shake" After 235-Run Knock Against England
