Krunal Pandya Reveals Why He Wants To Be Like MS Dhoni

Updated: 02 November 2018 20:34 IST

Krunal Pandya was impressed with MS Dhoni's ability to handle pressure and his simplicity.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is a role model to many young cricketers. © AFP

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is a role model to many young cricketers because of his calmness on the field and ability to handle pressure. In the recent past, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has been the go-to man for cricketers on the field and off it despite not being the captain of the side. Recently, all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who earned a call up in the Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the forthcoming series against the Windies, lauded MS Dhoni for his "simplicity" and said that he aspires to become him.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India had clinched the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007.

The 27-year-old Krunal feels that despite achieving so much in his career, Dhoni is still down to Earth and it is amazing to see the way he carries himself.

"I was with the India 'A' team there, before I was called up into the squad," Krunal Pandya told Times of India.

"I observed Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) closely during those six days

"I told myself: 'I want to be like him.' The way he carries himself, his simplicity, grace, he's achieved so much, but is so down to earth," the Mumbai Indians cricketer added.

Earlier in the day, Krunal Pandya along with top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer departed to join the Indian team camp for the first of three match T20I series, starting from November 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Krunal will be hoping to make his debut in the shortest format of the game against the Windies. He has played 62 T20s and has impressed for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Topics : India Cricket Team Krunal Pandya Cricket
