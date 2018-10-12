 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Fan Breaches Security During 2nd Test, Tries To Kiss Virat Kohli
Read In

Updated: 12 October 2018 12:40 IST

In the second time in two matches, the perimeter security was breached as fans managed to run into the ground.

Fan Breaches Security During 2nd Test, Tries To Kiss Virat Kohli
The fan was stopped before he was able to plant a kiss on Virat Kohli's cheek. © AFP

The opening Test between India vs West Indies saw two fans get past the security cordon at Rajkot and make their way to the pitch to take a selfie with India captain Virat Kohli and that trend seems to be catching up as a similar incident took place during the second Test in Hyderabad. An over-enthusiastic fan breached the security at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday to take a selfie with Kohli. The fan even tried to plant a kiss on the Indian star's cheek but was fortunately escorted off the field.

Kohli was fielding at mid-wicket at the time with 15 overs bowled on Day 1 of the second Test. The young fan ran on to the field and embraced Kohli, then took out his phone and tried to capture a selfie.

Kohli didn't look pleased and tried to maintain his distance before security personnel hauled the fan off the field. With play delayed by the incident, the umpires called for the drinks break.

One of the on-field umpires, Ian Gould was also seen chatting with the Indian captain, who was visibly upset.

Kohli, 29, is often the subject of adulation with one fan touching his feet before taking a selfie during an Indian Premier League game this year.

Meanwhile, Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat in Hyderabad. The Windies openers Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite gave their team a solid start but failed to kick-on as Indian spinners made their mark.

Powell was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 22 while Brathwaite fell to the guile of Kuldeep Yadav. Shai Hope (36) and Shimron Hetmeyer steadied the Windies ship but they suffered another jolt at the stroke of lunch as Hope fell to Umesh Yadav.

The Windies went into lunch at 86 for three.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fan breaches security during Day 1 of the 2nd Test
  • The fan tried to plant a kiss on Virat Kohli
  • Second time in 2 matches that the security has been breached
Related Articles
Injured Shardul Thakur
Injured Shardul Thakur's Participation In The Rest Of The Second Test In Question
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Roston Chase Leads Windies Fightback vs India
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Roston Chase Leads Windies Fightback vs India
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming, Coverage Online
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming, Coverage Online
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Back As ODI Team Skipper, Rishabh Pant Breaks Into Squad For First Two Games
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Back As ODI Team Skipper, Rishabh Pant Breaks Into Squad For First Two Games
Not The SG Ball, Virat Kohli Prefers The Dukes For Test Matches
Not The SG Ball, Virat Kohli Prefers The Dukes For Test Matches
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.