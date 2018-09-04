India To Play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3T20Is Against West Indies, Full Schedule Announced

India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the West Indies. © Reuters
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11. India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies.
Itinerary:
TESTS:
1st Test: 4-8 October in Rajkot
2nd Test: 12-16 October in Hyderabad
ODIs:
1st ODI: 21st October in Guwahati
2nd ODI: 24th October in Indore
3rd ODI: 27th October in Pune
4th ODI: 29th October in Mumbai
5th ODI: 1st November in Thiruvananthapuram
T20Is:
1st T20I: 4th November in Kolkata
2nd T20I: 6th November in Lucknow
3rd T20I: 11th November in Chennai
