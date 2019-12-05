India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India will host West Indies for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series with eyes firmly on next year's T20 World Cup . This will be another opportunity for some of the fringe players to stake their claim in the playing XI. The first match of the series will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson was drafted into India's squad for the T20I series against the West Indies as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan. With the left-hander out, KL Rahul will have a golden chance to make a big statement at the top of the order. Sanju Samson was in the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, which India won 2-1. However, he did not play a single match and was dropped for the West Indies series. He was called up for the Bangladesh series on the back of impressive performances in the domestic circuit, including a double-century in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy . Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the squad after an injury lay-off and will need to get back into his groove quickly with Deepak Chahar shining with the ball in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

When is the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on December 6, Friday.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does the India vs West Indies 1st T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)