India vs Sri Lanka: Youngsters Will Get Another Opportunity In 5th ODI, Says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday dubbed India's 168-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI as a clinical performance. He said that he would continue to experiment with the team's line-up in the fifth and final one-dayer. Kohli, also added that the three new players, who were given an opportunity for this match, will get another one. The batting order is flexible and the experiment will be made depending on the situation of the game, remarked the 28-year-old.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 375/5 with the help of Kohli's 29th ODI century, which came in just 96 balls and Rohit Sharma's 104 off 88 balls. In reply, Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for 207 in 42.4 overs to lead the series 4-0.

Kohli, who was adjudged the man of the man, said, "It was a good game for us. We spoke about not getting complacent at any stage and today was a clinical performance."

Talking about the toss, Kohli said: "We wanted to bat first because we hadn't batted first in the three games. The wicket was amazing to bat on. It was a good toss to win, we put up a good score and it was very difficult for the opposition to maintain that required run rate."

Asked if he would continue to experiment with the playing eleven in the next game, Kohli said: "We've given opportunities to three new guys. They will get another opportunity. The batting order is flexible and we can experiment depending on the situation of the game."

Lasith Malinga, who was Sri Lanka's stand-in captain, claimed his 300th wicket when he dismissed Kohli in the 30th over.

Asked about the achievement, he said: "300 wickets is special. But, it is just a number. I feel these last few days, I'm not doing well for the team. Still lost the game and that doesn't feel good."

Including this, Sri Lanka succumbed to their sixth straight ODI defeat and Malinga hoped his team will make a comeback in the next match.

"We are still to get 250 in the series, I think the youngsters are too excited and couldn't perform well to their potential. Hopefully, they will come back strong and perform well in the coming games," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

