 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Youngsters Will Get Another Opportunity In 5th ODI, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 01 September 2017 00:12 IST

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday dubbed India's 168-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI as a clinical performance.

India vs Sri Lanka: Youngsters Will Get Another Opportunity In 5th ODI, Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday dubbed India's 168-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI as a clinical performance. He said that he would continue to experiment with the team's line-up in the fifth and final one-dayer. Kohli, also added that the three new players, who were given an opportunity for this match, will get another one. The batting order is flexible and the experiment will be made depending on the situation of the game, remarked the 28-year-old.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 375/5 with the help of Kohli's 29th ODI century, which came in just 96 balls and Rohit Sharma's 104 off 88 balls. In reply, Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for 207 in 42.4 overs to lead the series 4-0.

Kohli, who was adjudged the man of the man, said, "It was a good game for us. We spoke about not getting complacent at any stage and today was a clinical performance."

Talking about the toss, Kohli said: "We wanted to bat first because we hadn't batted first in the three games. The wicket was amazing to bat on. It was a good toss to win, we put up a good score and it was very difficult for the opposition to maintain that required run rate."

Asked if he would continue to experiment with the playing eleven in the next game, Kohli said: "We've given opportunities to three new guys. They will get another opportunity. The batting order is flexible and we can experiment depending on the situation of the game."

Lasith Malinga, who was Sri Lanka's stand-in captain, claimed his 300th wicket when he dismissed Kohli in the 30th over.

Asked about the achievement, he said: "300 wickets is special. But, it is just a number. I feel these last few days, I'm not doing well for the team. Still lost the game and that doesn't feel good."

Including this, Sri Lanka succumbed to their sixth straight ODI defeat and Malinga hoped his team will make a comeback in the next match.

"We are still to get 250 in the series, I think the youngsters are too excited and couldn't perform well to their potential. Hopefully, they will come back strong and perform well in the coming games," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)
 

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored 131 in the 4th ODI vs Sri Lanka
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the 4th ODI
  • Kohli was pleased with his team's performance
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fire India To Another Emphatic Win
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fire India To Another Emphatic Win
India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni 300 Not Out, Virat Kohli Pays Ultimate Compliment
India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni 300 Not Out, Virat Kohli Pays Ultimate Compliment
India Vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Score Centuries, Hammer Sri Lanka Bowling
India Vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Score Centuries, Hammer Sri Lanka Bowling
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.