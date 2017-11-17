India Vs Sri Lanka: Wriddhiman Saha Turns Into Weather Forecaster, Gives Inputs To Virat Kohli

Local boy Wriddhiman Saha turned into a weather forecaster on the first day of the rain-affected Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The venue witnessed heavy rain prior to the match and before the first ball of the game was bowled, it forced the players to vacate the field. In a video shared by the official Twitter account of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Saha was seen speaking to skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. He seemed to be giving some tips on wind direction and where the rain was coming from.

Need some weather predictions? Local boy Saha seems to have the answers #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6sSrbC1vd1 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2017

The match did commence later but the first day could witness only 11.5 overs with India reeling at 17/3. Overcast conditions coupled with bad light prompted the umpires to call off the first day.

On Day 1, Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal rattled the top order sending back Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli. He ended the day with mind-boggling figures of 0/3 from 6 overs.

The second day's play began earlier to make up for the time lost on Day 1 but the rain gods had other plans. After 20 overs of play, the rains yet again halted the game and forced an early lunch break for the teams.

The first session of Day 2 saw India score 74/5 in 32.5 overs before the covers came on.