India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sourav Ganguly's Record In Tests

India are hot favourites in the upcoming three-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on Thursday, and the rampaging hosts will aim for a clean sweep. Captain Virat Kohli will surpass former India captain Sourav Ganguly's record of 21 Test wins as captain (49 games), if the home side manages a 3-0 scoreline. Currently, Kohli has captained India in 29 Test matches, out of which they have won 19 games. MS Dhoni is on the top of the list with 27 wins in 60 matches. If Kohli's side manages to win two Tests, then he will be on par with Ganguly.

The Kohli-led side is on top form with eight consecutive Test series wins, the latest being 3-0 whitewash versus Sri Lanka in their own backyard. It all started in Sri Lanka in 2015 and since then, India have beaten South Africa, the West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game.

The islanders, who lost 0-9 across formats at home against India earlier this year, will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20s on the tour.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, along with a few other players, arrived in Kolkata on Sunday ahead of their first Test starting on November 16.

Shastri touched down at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport late evening while pacer Umesh Yadav and opener Shikhar Dhawan arrived during the day.

India Test squad for the first two Tests: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.