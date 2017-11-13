 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sourav Ganguly's Record In Tests

Updated: 13 November 2017 12:50 IST

A 3-0 scoreline against Sri Lanka will help Kohli surpass Ganguly in the number of Test wins.

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sourav Ganguly's Record In Tests
Virat Kohli eyeing Sourav Ganguly's record for most wins as captain © AFP

India are hot favourites in the upcoming three-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on Thursday, and the rampaging hosts will aim for a clean sweep. Captain Virat Kohli will surpass former India captain Sourav Ganguly's record of 21 Test wins as captain (49 games), if the home side manages a 3-0 scoreline. Currently, Kohli has captained India in 29 Test matches, out of which they have won 19 games. MS Dhoni is on the top of the list with 27 wins in 60 matches. If Kohli's side manages to win two Tests, then he will be on par with Ganguly.

The Kohli-led side is on top form with eight consecutive Test series wins, the latest being 3-0 whitewash versus Sri Lanka in their own backyard. It all started in Sri Lanka in 2015 and since then, India have beaten South Africa, the West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game.

The islanders, who lost 0-9 across formats at home against India earlier this year, will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20s on the tour.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, along with a few other players, arrived in Kolkata on Sunday ahead of their first Test starting on November 16.

Shastri touched down at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport late evening while pacer Umesh Yadav and opener Shikhar Dhawan arrived during the day.

India Test squad for the first two Tests: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Sourav Ganguly Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli eyeing Ganguly's record for 21 wins as captain
  • MS Dhoni is on the top of the list with 27 wins in 60 matches
  • Kohli has 19 wins in 29 Test matches as India captain
Related Articles
Indian Cricketers Undergoing Genetic Fitness Test
Indian Cricketers Undergoing Genetic Fitness Test
Special Praise For Virat Kohli From Two Pakistani Fast Bowlers
Special Praise For Virat Kohli From Two Pakistani Fast Bowlers
Axar Patel Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His New Car
Axar Patel Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His New Car
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.