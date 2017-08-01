 
India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal Back In The Squad, Lahiru Thirimanne Recalled For 2nd Test

Updated: 01 August 2017 20:01 IST

Thirimanne has played 26 Tests so far, scoring 1056 runs with a highest score of 155 not out against Bangladesh at Galle in March 2013.

Dinesh Chandimal missed the first Test due to pneumonia © AFP

Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, recalled left-handed batsman Lahiru Thirimanne for the second Test against India, which starts on Thursday, as a replacement for injured Asela Gunaratne who suffered a fractured thumb in the first Test. Apart from him, Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who missed the first Test due to pneumonia, will also be back in the playing XI as the captain. Thirimanne has been out of the Test team for more than a year and has also not featured in the traditional format since playing against England in June 2016. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan has also been added to the squad while seamer Suranga Lakmal has been ruled out due to a back issue.

Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara are the only front-line pacers. Along with Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera and Malinda Pushpakumara already in the squad, Sandakan is now the fourth front-line spinner in contention for a spot in the playing XI.

In the first Test, Sri Lanka suffered a 304-run defeat as India outclassed the hosts and buried the ghosts of a humiliating loss at the same venue, exactly two years ago on Saturday. India lead the three-match series 1-0. This was India's biggest overseas win (in terms of runs) surpassing 279 run-victory against England at Leeds in 1986. For Sri Lanka, it was their biggest defeat (in terms of runs), surpassing their 301-run loss against Pakistan in 1994.

Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, announced their 16-member squad for the second Test against India:

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Thirimanne.

(With PTI and AFP inputs)

