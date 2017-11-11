 
India vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne Reveals His Game Plans To Tackle R Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja

Updated: 11 November 2017 18:20 IST

Karunaratne says he has some plans to counter India's spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Karunaratne was dismissed twice by Ashwin and once by Jadeja in the last series. © AFP

Dimuth Karunaratne was Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in their 0-3 loss to India in the Test series in September. With an aim to continue his magnificent form against Virat Kohli and team in the upcoming three-match Test series starting November 16, Karunaratne says he has some plans to counter India's spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"I know Jadeja and Ashwin are both hungry for wickets. Every time they bowl it's about sticking to the basics. If I don't give them any chance, they will try to do something else. If we need them to change the field you have to do something extra," he said.

The Sri Lanka opener scored 285 runs, including a valiant 141 in the second innings of the first Test against India two months ago.

"That's my game plan... I wait for the loose ones and I will stick to that. If it does not work I will think out of the box and give some extra pressure to the bowlers," Karunaratne told reporters after day one of their tour match against Board President's XI," the 29-year-old added.

The Sri Lankan, who was dismissed twice by Ashwin and once by Jadeja in the last series, also disclosed his preparations for the tough series.

"We have practised on dusty wickets and have another five days before the Test. We will prepare for the good spin attack," Karunaratne, who scored a fluent 50 from 60 balls against Board President's XI, said.

He further said that Board President's XI did not play a left-arm spinner as India may go with two left-armers in Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

"They didn't give us left-arm spinners. It's not easy I know they will definitely play with Jadeja, and maybe Kuldeep to go alongside Ashwin," he said.

Asked how he would tackle the likes of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, he said: "I played them in the last series. I have a few plans and I know what they're going to do with me. I've prep well. I will stick to that plan, if it needs to be changed I will go and do it."

Sri Lanka declared their first innings at 411/8 after 88 overs with four half-centuries in the tour game against Board President's XI.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Highlights
  • Karunaratne was SL's leading run-scorer in Test series in September
  • Karunaratne says he has some plans to counter Ashwin and Jadeja
  • Karunaratne was dismissed twice by Ashwin in the last series
