India vs Sri Lanka: Dilruwan Perera Does A Steve Smith As New DRS Controversy Erupts At Eden Gardens

Updated: 19 November 2017 12:50 IST

Dilruwan Perera, who was walking back to the pavilion after being given out, suddenly turned around to review the decision.

Dilruwan Perera caused a huge controversy when he belatedly asked for the DRS. © BCCI.tv

Steve Smith's 'brain fade' moment was revisited on Sunday during the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The incident took place when Sri Lankan batsman Dilruwan Perera was given out LBW by the umpire in the 57th over. After receiving no positive signal from non-striker Rangana Herath, Perera turned around and was walking back when he suddenly made a u-turn and asked for the DRS (Decision Review System). It turned out to be an excellent review as replays showed that the impact was marginally outside the off-stump. However, who really made the decision to review that call?

Immediately after the decision was overturned, TV commentator Simon Doull started showing his displeasure. The New Zealander was not too happy with Dilruwan's sudden u-turn and said, "he's got to go, got to go".

Soon after that replays showed that two hands popped up from the dressing room of Sri Lanka, following which Dilruwan immediately turned and reviewed the decision.

It sparked a debate between some other commentators too. Doull, Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar started speaking about the incident in length instead of the proceedings on the ground. 

Fans on Twitter were also up in arms with many dubbing the DRS as 'Dressing Room Review System'.

A similar controversy first took place during the 2nd Test between India and Australia in Bengaluru in March.

After being given out LBW, Smith was seen seeking an opinion from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the second Test.

The Australian captain later acknowledged his fault at the incident and dubbed it a 'brain fade'.

Virat Kohli later accused the Australian side of other such instances, where they looked towards the dressing room for help in reviewing decisions during the 2nd Test.

