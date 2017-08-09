 
India vs Sri Lanka: Axar Patel to Replace Ravindra Jadeja For 3rd Test

Updated: 09 August 2017 10:23 IST

Axar was part of the India A team that outplayed South Africa 'A' last night by seven wickets to retain the tri-series trophy they won four years ago.

Axar was part of the India A team that outplayed South Africa 'A' on Tuesday. © AFP

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been named as a replacement for suspended Ravindra Jadeja in the 15-member Indian team for the third cricket Test against Sri Lanka, starting in Kandy on August 12.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the team for the 3rd Test, which starts from August 12, 2017, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

Jadeja was on Sunday suspended for the third Test as his accumulated demerit points reached six within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Test.

India have sealed the Test series against Sri Lanka after winning the second Test at the SSC in Colombo by an innings and 53 runs. The visitors had won the first Test at Galle by 304 runs.

Team: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, M Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for the 3rd Test
  • Axar Patel has been named Jadeja's replacement
  • The 3rd Test will be played on August 12
