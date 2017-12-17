 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Spinners Hand Hosts Series-Clinching Win

Updated: 17 December 2017 20:29 IST

Riding on Shikhar Dhawan's century and Shreyas Iyer's fifty, India outclassed the Lankans to win the series 2-1.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Spinners Hand Hosts Series-Clinching Win
Shreyas Iyer plays shot during the final ODI at Vizag © BCCI

Hosts India wrapped up the 3-match ODI series in style after a convincing 8-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Riding on Shikhar Dhawan's century and Shreyas Iyer's fifty, India outclassed the Lankans to win the series 2-1. Sri Lanka were all out for 215 runs after put into bat by India. Sri Lanka were cruising to a big total but their middle-order yet again disappointed them. Upul Tharanga and Sadeera Samarawickrama put in a valiant partnership but it all went in vain. As soon as both departed, the other batsmen fell like a pack of cards.

India's spinning duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared 3 wickets each to derail Sri Lanka's chances in the match. Yadav was adjudged the man of the match for his figures of 3/42. Speaking after the match, he said the pitch was good for the bowlers. "Whenever I got the chance I have performed", he said after being asked about his performance.

Put into bat first by India, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow in the 4th over itself with Danushka Gunathilaka departing for 13 runs. It was then, Tharanga (95) and Samarawickrama (42) steadied the Lankan innings. Post their dismissal, Sri Lanka batsmen yet again failed as a batting unit and were bundled out for 215 runs.

Chasing a modest target of 216 runs, India lost its skipper Rohit in the 4th over but Iyer and Dhawan ensured the hosts went on to register their 8th consecutive home bilateral series win for India.

Speaking after the match, Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera expressed disappointment over the middle-order batting failure of his team. He heaped praises on spinner Akila Dananjaya but wants more from his team in the upcoming tournament. 

Both sides made one change each to their playing eleven with India bringing in Kuldeep in place of an ill Washington Sundar and Lanka replacing the misfiring Lahiru Thirimanne with Samarawickrama.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Shreyas Santosh Iyer Athula Samarasekera Rohit Gurunath Sharma Shikhar Dhawan India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch series 2-1
  • Dhawan was adjudged the player of the tournament
  • Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged the man of the match
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Inspects Pitch Ahead Of First T20I Against Sri Lanka
MS Dhoni Inspects Pitch Ahead Of First T20I Against Sri Lanka
Gautam Gambhir Reveals Biggest Prankster Of Indian Cricket Team
Gautam Gambhir Reveals Biggest Prankster Of Indian Cricket Team
Watch: Team India's New Pace Attack Warming Up Before Sri Lanka T20 Challenge
Watch: Team India's New Pace Attack Warming Up Before Sri Lanka T20 Challenge
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.