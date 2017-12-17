India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Spinners Hand Hosts Series-Clinching Win

Hosts India wrapped up the 3-match ODI series in style after a convincing 8-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. Riding on Shikhar Dhawan's century and Shreyas Iyer's fifty, India outclassed the Lankans to win the series 2-1. Sri Lanka were all out for 215 runs after put into bat by India. Sri Lanka were cruising to a big total but their middle-order yet again disappointed them. Upul Tharanga and Sadeera Samarawickrama put in a valiant partnership but it all went in vain. As soon as both departed, the other batsmen fell like a pack of cards.

India's spinning duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared 3 wickets each to derail Sri Lanka's chances in the match. Yadav was adjudged the man of the match for his figures of 3/42. Speaking after the match, he said the pitch was good for the bowlers. "Whenever I got the chance I have performed", he said after being asked about his performance.

Put into bat first by India, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow in the 4th over itself with Danushka Gunathilaka departing for 13 runs. It was then, Tharanga (95) and Samarawickrama (42) steadied the Lankan innings. Post their dismissal, Sri Lanka batsmen yet again failed as a batting unit and were bundled out for 215 runs.

Chasing a modest target of 216 runs, India lost its skipper Rohit in the 4th over but Iyer and Dhawan ensured the hosts went on to register their 8th consecutive home bilateral series win for India.

Speaking after the match, Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera expressed disappointment over the middle-order batting failure of his team. He heaped praises on spinner Akila Dananjaya but wants more from his team in the upcoming tournament.

Both sides made one change each to their playing eleven with India bringing in Kuldeep in place of an ill Washington Sundar and Lanka replacing the misfiring Lahiru Thirimanne with Samarawickrama.