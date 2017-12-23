 
Mohammad Kaif 'Knew' About Rohit Sharma's Hundred In Advance. This Screenshot Proves It

Updated: 23 December 2017 20:11 IST

Rohit Sharma's 43-ball 118 steered the hosts to 260-5 and then dismissed Sri Lanka for 172 in 17.2 overs, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mohammad Kaif shared a rather interesting screenshot on Twitter. © AFP

India cricketer Mohammad Kaif predicted Rohit Sharma's Indore hundred well before the stylish right-hander got to the landmark against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I on Friday. Kaif informed his fans and followers about the same by sharing a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat window. "Sent this to a friend today at 721 pm around the 4th over. Waah ,feel like nostradamus of the day. Rohit Sharma, what an innings, what a week for him .Amazing," he tweeted along with the image. Rohit scored a ton in just 35 balls to equal the world record for the fastest T20I.

Some of Kaif's fans had a bit of fun at his expense.

Rohit's 43-ball 118 steered the hosts to 260-5 and then dismissed Sri Lanka for 172 in 17.2 overs, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rohit smashed 12 fours and 10 sixes after India were put into bat.

His explosive 165-run opening stand with Lokesh Rahul, who made 89, took the steam out of the Sri Lankan attack.

"Good conditions to bat. Was trying to do what I always try to do -- hit through the line. KL (Rahul) started very well. He's in great form," said Rohit after the match.

"There's a certain template to my batting. Don't try to overhit too much. Rely on my timing and hold my shape," Rohit, who recently became the only ODI batsman to score three double centuries, added.

India's 260-5 is their highest-ever T20 total, and just three short of the record score in the format -- Australia's 263-3 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last year.

Rohit scored his second T20 hundred by mercilessly hitting the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the ground. He got his first 50 in 23 balls, and second in just 12.

He finally fell to fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, mistiming a slow bouncer to short third man, and walked off to a standing ovation.

(With inputs from AFP)

 

