India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And His Boys 'Tough Opponents', Says SA Coach Ottis Gibson

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson has warned his team, saying that Team India might prove to be tough opponents in the upcoming three-Test series, starting on January 5 at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. "They are currently ranked number one and they've got a lot of world class players and world class players aren't just world class in their own backyards," Gibson told reporters. "They're a very good team and I think they will travel a lot better now. We know for sure that it is going to be a tough series. I don't think you're going to see them fold as much as they may have done in the past."