India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And His Boys 'Tough Opponents', Says SA Coach Ottis Gibson

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson has warned his team, saying that Team India might prove to be tough opponents in the upcoming three-Test series, starting on January 5 at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. "They are currently ranked number one and they've got a lot of world class players and world class players aren't just world class in their own backyards," Gibson told reporters. "They're a very good team and I think they will travel a lot better now. We know for sure that it is going to be a tough series. I don't think you're going to see them fold as much as they may have done in the past."
The pitch for the first Test showing a distinct green tinge and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel are set to take the field for South Africa.
Gibson hoped that the hosts will be able to enjoy the upper hand.
"I'm not expecting it to change too much between now and Friday," the Proteas coach said when asked about the wicket.
India are slated to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is on the long tour.
The second Test scheduled to be played in Centurion from January 13. The last match of the series will be played at Johannesburg from January 24.
Thereafter, India and South Africa will be engaged in a six-match One-day International and three-game T20 International series in February.
India registered a record ninth straight series win after drawing the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on December 6. They are now level with Australia and a series win in South Africa will see them create a new world record of 10 consecutive Test series victories.
India have played 17 Tests against South Africa in South Africa, winning 2 and losing on eight occasions. Seven Tests ended in draws.
(With IANS inputs)