 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

IND vs SA: South Africa Announce Squad For ODI Series In India

Updated: 02 March 2020 14:19 IST

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen return to the South African ODI squad for the three-match series with India.

IND vs SA: South Africa Announce Squad For ODI Series In India
Quinton de Kock will lead the 15-member South Africa team for the ODI series in India. © Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen made a return to the South Africa One-day International (ODI) squad after being named in the 15-member team for the series in India. Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen both of whom were rested for the ongoing three-match ODI home series against Australia. Cricket South Africa, in a tweet, said that Tabraiz Shamsi was not available for selection "as he and his wife Khadija are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child". Wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock will lead the team while left-arm spinner, George Linde received his maiden call-up to the South African ODI squad.

In their tweet, South Africa said that the tour will be held from 12-17 March, however, as per the ICC schedule the final ODI will be played on March 18.

"Left-arm spinner, George Linde has received his maiden call-up into the Proteas' ODI team ahead of their short outbound tour to India from 12-17 March 2020. It will consist of a 3-match ODI series taking place in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata," Cricket South Africa confirmed with a tweet.

The India vs South Africa three-ODI series will consist of three matches and begin on March 12. The first match is slated to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala while the second ODI will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 15.

The third and final ODI will be played at the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 18.

India are yet to name their squad for the series and will go into the series at the back of a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series in New Zealand.

South Africa, on the other hand, are hosting Australia. They lost the three-match T20I series 1-2 but bounced back well by winning the first of three ODIs.

A maiden international century by Heinrich Klaasen set up a 74-run win for South Africa in the first ODI at Boland Park on Saturday.

Klaasen hit 123 not out in a South African total of 291 for seven. Australia were on target midway through their reply but lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs to be bowled out for 217.

The second ODI will take place at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on March 4 while the series concluded with the final ODI on March 7 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Hendrik Erasmus van der Dussen Rassie van der Dussen Tabraiz Shamsi Tabraiz Shamsi Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa name 15-member team for ODI series in India
  • Du Plessis and Van der Dussen returned to South Africa's ODI squad
  • India will host South Africa for a 3-match ODI series, starting March 12
Related Articles
South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Heinrich Klaasen Century Sets Up South Africa Win Over Australia
South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Heinrich Klaasen Century Sets Up South Africa Win Over Australia
Exciting To Play In Front Of My Family In South Africa, Says Marnus Labuschagne
Exciting To Play In Front Of My Family In South Africa, Says Marnus Labuschagne
South Africa vs Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch Help Australia Clinch T20I Series Against South Africa
South Africa vs Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch Help Australia Clinch T20I Series Against South Africa
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner Back At Sandpaper Venue For First Time After Scandal
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner Back At Sandpaper Venue For First Time After Scandal
On This Day 10 Years Ago, Sachin Tendulkar Smashed First-Ever Mens ODI Double-Century
On This Day 10 Years Ago, Sachin Tendulkar Smashed First-Ever Men's ODI Double-Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 01 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.